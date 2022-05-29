Alexa
Taylor scores pivotal goal, Inter Miami defeats Timbers 2-1

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 10:57
Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic stops a shot on the goal by Inter Miami forward Leonardo Campana during the first half of an MLS soccer match...
Inter Miami defender Christopher McVey, left, and Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loría go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer matc...
Portland Timbers forward Yimmi Chará (23) goes for the ball as Inter Miami midfielder Bryce Duke defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match,...
Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla, left, and Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe, right, go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer ma...
Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (27) and defender DeAndre Yedlin, right, defend the goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against t...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Robert Thomas Taylor’s goal helped lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Taylor’s game-winning goal came in the 59th minute to put Miami (5-6-3) up 2-0.

Miami also got one goal from Leonardo Campana.

Bill Tuiloma scored the only goal for the Timbers (3-6-6).

The Timbers outshot Miami 13-12. Both teams had six shots on goal.

Drake Callender saved five of the six shots he faced for Miami. Aljaz Ivacic saved four of the six shots he faced for the Timbers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports