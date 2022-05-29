Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New York City FC 1, Minnesota 0

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 10:22
New York City FC 1, Minnesota 0

New York City FC 1 0 1
Minnesota 0 0 0

First Half_1, New York City FC, Callens, 3 (Rodriguez), 29th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Eric Dick.

Yellow Cards_Dibassy, Minnesota, 31st; Trapp, Minnesota, 36th; Taylor, Minnesota, 39th; Rosales, Minnesota, 44th; Thiago, New York City FC, 82nd.

Referee_Michael Radchuk. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Andrew Bigelow, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Chris Gloster (Malte Amundsen, 20th), Thiago Martins; Nicolas Acevedo, Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez (Thiago, 68th), Keaton Parks (Tayvon Gray, 67th), Santiago Rodriguez (Andres Jasson, 89th); Valentin Castellanos, Talles Magno (Heber, 89th).

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp; Franco Fragapane (Adrien Hunou, 69th), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Luis Amarilla, 50th), Joseph Rosales (Abu Danladi, 81st).

Updated : 2022-05-29 11:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management