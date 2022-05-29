Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/29 09:59
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers in Indonesia were searching for 25 people who were missing after a ferry sank in the Makassar Strait in Central Sulawesi province, officials said Sunday.

A total of 42 people were on the boat when it sank in bad weather on Thursday morning while traveling from a seaport in Makassar to Kalmas Island in Pangkep Regency, said Djunaedi, the head of the South Sulawesi National Search and Rescue Agency. Like many Indonesians, Djunaedi goes by only one name.

Seventeen people were later rescued, including some by two tugboats that were at sea at the time of the incident.

Djunaedi said the search and rescue agency received new information about the location of the sunken ferry on Saturday and dispatched crews to the area. Two ferries and a search and rescue boat, along with local fishing boats, are involved in the search for the missing passengers.

Ferry tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used as transport and safety regulations can lapse.

In 2018, an overcrowded ferry with about 200 people on board sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people.

In one of the country’s worst recorded disasters, an overcrowded passenger ship sank in February 1999 with 332 people aboard. There were only 20 survivors.

Updated : 2022-05-29 11:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management