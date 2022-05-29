Alexa
Florida blanks Texas A&M 9-0 for berth in SEC title game

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 09:52
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Sophomore Timmy Manning and freshman Fisher Jameson combined to throw a six-hitter, Jud Fabian gave No. 7 seed Florida the lead for good with a second-inning home run and the Gators advanced to the championship game of the SEC Tournament with a 9-0 romp over No. 2 seed Texas A&M on Saturday.

Florida (39-21) will play the winner of Saturday night's semifinal nightcap between top-seeded Tennessee and 12th-seeded Kentucky in Sunday's title game.

Manning (1-0) went the first five innings, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out six to earn his first decision of the season. James yielded just one hit over the final four innings, striking out four for his first save.

The Gators scored at least one run in every inning but the first and eighth.

BT Riopelle had three of Florida's nine hits in the game, driving in a run and scoring twice. Lead-off batter Wyatt Langford had a double and a two-run single. Catcher Mac Guscette had a two-run single that made it 4-0 in the fourth.

Prager (1-3) took the loss for the Aggies (37-18). He allowed four runs — three earned — on three hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-05-29 11:07 GMT+08:00

