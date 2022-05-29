FC Dallas 3, Orlando City 1

|FC Dallas
First Half_1, Orlando City, Kara, 4 (Pereyra), 45th+4 minute.
Second Half_2, FC Dallas, Arriola, 6 (Jara), 67th; 3, FC Dallas, Jara, 2 (Ferreira), 70th; 4, FC Dallas, Arriola, 7 (Ferreira), 84th.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Adam Grinwis, Mason Stajduhar.
Yellow Cards_Mendez, Orlando City, 12th; Ferreira, FC Dallas, 42nd; Velasco, FC Dallas, 65th; Quignon, FC Dallas, 80th; Obrian, FC Dallas, 87th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Jennifer Garner, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.
___
FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez (Nkosi Tafari, 74th); Paul Arriola, Paxton Pomykal (Franco Jara, 63rd), Facundo Quignon, Brandon Servania (Tsiki Ntsabeleng, 74th); Jesus Ferreira (Edwin Cerrillo, 90th+3), Ema Twumasi, Alan Velasco (Jader Obrian, 75th).
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Joey Dezart, 88th), Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (Tesho Akindele, 75th), Jhegson Mendez (Alexandre Pato, 75th), Andres Perea (Michael Halliday, 88th), Mauricio Pereyra; Ercan Kara, Jake Mulraney (Facundo Torres, 57th).