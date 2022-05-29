Alexa
Columbus 2, Atlanta 1

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 09:27
Columbus 2 0 2
Atlanta 0 1 1

First Half_1, Columbus, Mensah, 1 (Santos), 1st minute; 2, Columbus, Hurtado, 2 (Etienne), 45th.

Second Half_3, Atlanta, Dwyer, 3 (Franco), 90th+1.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; Atlanta, Bobby Shuttleworth, Rocco Rios Novo.

Yellow Cards_Moreno, Atlanta, 45th+5; Ibarra, Atlanta, 45th+10; Sands, Columbus, 61st; Franco, Atlanta, 89th; Dwyer, Atlanta, 90th+2.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Cory Richardson, Ramy Touchan. 4th Official_Alyssa Nichols.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek, Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira; Artur, Derick Etienne (Josh Williams, 76th), Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos (Will Sands, 24th); Erik Hurtado (Miguel Berry, 76th), Yaw Yeboah (James Igbekeme, 53rd).

Atlanta_Bobby Shuttleworth; Alexandro De John, Alan Franco, Ronald Hernandez (Michael Ambrose, 7th, George Campbell, 47th); Thiago Almada, Marcelino Moreno, Matheus Rossetto (Josef Martínez, 47th); Luiz Araujo, Ronaldo Cisneros (Dom Dwyer, 68th), Franco Ibarra (Emerson Hyndman, 68th), Brooks Lennon.

Updated : 2022-05-29 11:06 GMT+08:00

