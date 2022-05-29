New York Red Bulls 4, D.C. United 1

D.C. United 0 1 — 1 New York Red Bulls 0 4 — 4

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Luquinhas, 3, 54th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Luquinhas, 4, 58th; 3, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 6, 63rd; 4, D.C. United, Kamara, 6 (Gressel), 87th; 5, New York Red Bulls, Alfaro, 90th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Rafael Romo; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Hines-Ike, D.C. United, 27th; Djeffal, D.C. United, 42nd; Klimala, New York Red Bulls, 51st.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Gjovalin Bori, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Julian Gressel, Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines (Tony Alfaro, 58th), Bradley Shaun Smith (Chris Durkin, 18th); Sofiane Djeffal, Edison Flores (Jackson Hopkins, 82nd), Russell Canouse (Kimarni Smith, 82nd); Michael Estrada, Nigel Robertha (Ola Kamara, 58th).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards, Aaron Long (Omir Fernandez, 46th), Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin (Jason Pendant, 80th); Frankie Amaya, Cristhian Casseres Jr. (Tom Barlow, 81st), Lewis Morgan; Patryk Klimala (Caden Clark, 67th), Luquinhas (Dru Yearwood, 70th).