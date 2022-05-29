Alexa
Hurtado lifts Columbus to 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 09:26
ATLANTA (AP) — Erik Hurtado scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Columbus Crew over Atlanta United on Saturday.

Hurtado scored in the 45th minute, assisted by Derrick Etienne, to put the Crew (4-5-4) up 2-0.

The Crew grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first minute on a goal by Jonathan Mensah.

Dom Dwyer scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time for United (4-5-4).

United outshot the Crew 19-7, but the Crew had a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Eloy Room made eight saves for the Crew.

Updated : 2022-05-29 11:05 GMT+08:00

