Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rodriguez sends LAFC to 3-2 victory over San Jose

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 09:06
Rodriguez sends LAFC to 3-2 victory over San Jose

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brian Rodriguez scored the deciding goal in a 3-2 win for Los Angeles FC over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Rodriguez’s game-winner came in the 47th minute for LAFC (9-3-2) and was the only goal scored in the second half.

LAFC jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Christian Arango's penalty-kick score in the 8th minute and a goal by Ryan Hollingshead in the 13th.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored two goals for the Earthquakes (3-6-5) — in the 16th and 31st minutes — to knot the score at 2.

LAFC outshot the Earthquakes 13-7 with a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.

Maxime Crepeau saved just one of the three shots he faced for LAFC. JT Marcinkowski had six saves for San Jose.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-05-29 11:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management