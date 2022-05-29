Toronto FC 3, Chicago 2

|Chicago
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Toronto FC
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Toronto FC, Kerr, 2 (Jimenez), 13th minute.
Second Half_2, Chicago, Teran, 1 (Shaqiri), 52nd; 3, Chicago, Przybylko, 3 (Gimenez), 66th; 4, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 3 (penalty kick), 71st; 5, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 4 (Nelson), 78th.
Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.
Yellow Cards_Pozuelo, Toronto FC, 31st; Przybylko, Chicago, 62nd; Shaqiri, Chicago, 74th; Teran, Chicago, 80th; Priso-Mbongue, Toronto FC, 88th; Westberg, Toronto FC, 89th.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam, Gianni Facchini, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.
___
Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro, Boris Sekulic, Carlos Teran; Gaston Gimenez, Federico Navarro (Brian Gutierrez, 87th), Xherdan Shaqiri, Jairo Torres (Fabian Herbers, 75th); Chris Mueller, Kacper Przybylko (Jhon Jader Duran, 82nd).
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Shane O'Neill (Lukas MacNaughton, 46th), Luca Petrasso, Carlos Salcedo; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio (Jayden Nelson, 12th), Alejandro Pozuelo (Ralph Priso-Mbongue, 82nd), Kosi Thompson; Ayo Akinola (Jordan Perruzza, 82nd), Jesus Jimenez (Jacob Shaffelburg, 67th), Deandre Kerr.