Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 07:53
Saturday At Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, Texas Purse: $8.4 million Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70 Third Round

Scottie Scheffler 66-65-68—199
Scott Stallings 67-64-70—201
Brendon Todd 68-68-65—201
Harold Varner III 66-68-68—202
Cameron Davis 66-68-69—203
John Huh 69-66-68—203
Chris Kirk 66-67-70—203
Patrick Reed 66-66-71—203
Beau Hossler 66-65-73—204
Mito Pereira 70-66-68—204
Davis Riley 67-67-70—204
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-68-69—205
Pat Perez 67-66-72—205
Andrew Putnam 73-65-67—205
Chad Ramey 70-66-69—205
Jordan Spieth 69-66-70—205
Sam Burns 71-68-67—206
Tony Finau 71-68-67—206
Kurt Kitayama 71-65-70—206
Russell Knox 68-68-70—206
Kevin Na 67-71-68—206
Adam Svensson 69-68-69—206
Sahith Theegala 70-69-67—206
Dylan Frittelli 67-70-70—207
Lucas Glover 70-67-70—207
Viktor Hovland 69-65-73—207
Sungjae Im 70-70-67—207
Matt Jones 70-66-71—207
Denny McCarthy 68-68-71—207
Alex Smalley 72-66-69—207
Talor Gooch 72-69-67—208
Emiliano Grillo 69-68-71—208
Lee Hodges 69-71-68—208
Zach Johnson 70-71-67—208
Max McGreevy 68-66-74—208
Webb Simpson 66-69-73—208
Austin Smotherman 67-71-70—208
Luke Donald 69-69-71—209
Charley Hoffman 68-70-71—209
Ryan Palmer 69-69-71—209
Nick Taylor 66-71-72—209
Daniel Berger 71-70-69—210
Tyler Duncan 71-67-72—210
Rickie Fowler 69-70-71—210
Bill Haas 68-71-71—210
Sebastian Munoz 70-70-70—210
Ian Poulter 70-69-71—210
Matthias Schwab 69-71-70—210
Brandt Snedeker 71-69-70—210
Joel Dahmen 71-70-70—211
Lucas Herbert 71-70-70—211
Max Homa 69-69-73—211
Troy Merritt 73-66-72—211
Collin Morikawa 70-71-70—211
Chez Reavie 68-72-71—211
Rory Sabbatini 71-69-71—211
Michael Thompson 73-67-71—211
Tommy Fleetwood 70-69-73—212
David Lipsky 71-68-73—212
Adam Long 68-71-73—212
Matthew NeSmith 69-71-72—212
C.T. Pan 69-69-74—212
Martin Trainer 68-70-74—212
Mark Hubbard 71-70-72—213
Danny Lee 73-64-77—214
Harry Higgs 69-71-75—215
Aaron Rai 71-68-76—215
Patrick Rodgers 71-70-74—215
Jason Kokrak 69-71-76—216

Updated : 2022-05-29 09:34 GMT+08:00

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Schoolgirl's revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management
