Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

Saturday
At Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Texas
Purse: $8.4 million
Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70
Third Round
|Scottie Scheffler
|66-65-68—199
|Scott Stallings
|67-64-70—201
|Brendon Todd
|68-68-65—201
|Harold Varner III
|66-68-68—202
|Cameron Davis
|66-68-69—203
|John Huh
|69-66-68—203
|Chris Kirk
|66-67-70—203
|Patrick Reed
|66-66-71—203
|Beau Hossler
|66-65-73—204
|Mito Pereira
|70-66-68—204
|Davis Riley
|67-67-70—204
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|68-68-69—205
|Pat Perez
|67-66-72—205
|Andrew Putnam
|73-65-67—205
|Chad Ramey
|70-66-69—205
|Jordan Spieth
|69-66-70—205
|Sam Burns
|71-68-67—206
|Tony Finau
|71-68-67—206
|Kurt Kitayama
|71-65-70—206
|Russell Knox
|68-68-70—206
|Kevin Na
|67-71-68—206
|Adam Svensson
|69-68-69—206
|Sahith Theegala
|70-69-67—206
|Dylan Frittelli
|67-70-70—207
|Lucas Glover
|70-67-70—207
|Viktor Hovland
|69-65-73—207
|Sungjae Im
|70-70-67—207
|Matt Jones
|70-66-71—207
|Denny McCarthy
|68-68-71—207
|Alex Smalley
|72-66-69—207
|Talor Gooch
|72-69-67—208
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-68-71—208
|Lee Hodges
|69-71-68—208
|Zach Johnson
|70-71-67—208
|Max McGreevy
|68-66-74—208
|Webb Simpson
|66-69-73—208
|Austin Smotherman
|67-71-70—208
|Luke Donald
|69-69-71—209
|Charley Hoffman
|68-70-71—209
|Ryan Palmer
|69-69-71—209
|Nick Taylor
|66-71-72—209
|Daniel Berger
|71-70-69—210
|Tyler Duncan
|71-67-72—210
|Rickie Fowler
|69-70-71—210
|Bill Haas
|68-71-71—210
|Sebastian Munoz
|70-70-70—210
|Ian Poulter
|70-69-71—210
|Matthias Schwab
|69-71-70—210
|Brandt Snedeker
|71-69-70—210
|Joel Dahmen
|71-70-70—211
|Lucas Herbert
|71-70-70—211
|Max Homa
|69-69-73—211
|Troy Merritt
|73-66-72—211
|Collin Morikawa
|70-71-70—211
|Chez Reavie
|68-72-71—211
|Rory Sabbatini
|71-69-71—211
|Michael Thompson
|73-67-71—211
|Tommy Fleetwood
|70-69-73—212
|David Lipsky
|71-68-73—212
|Adam Long
|68-71-73—212
|Matthew NeSmith
|69-71-72—212
|C.T. Pan
|69-69-74—212
|Martin Trainer
|68-70-74—212
|Mark Hubbard
|71-70-72—213
|Danny Lee
|73-64-77—214
|Harry Higgs
|69-71-75—215
|Aaron Rai
|71-68-76—215
|Patrick Rodgers
|71-70-74—215
|Jason Kokrak
|69-71-76—216