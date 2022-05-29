Alexa
Ramírez, Bieber help Guardians beat Tigers 8-1

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 07:26
Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis, right, talks to starting pitcher Shane Bieber after Bieber completed the eighth inning of a baseball g...

DETROIT (AP) — José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians to an 8-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Ramírez hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning and a two-run shot in the ninth for his 12th homer. The three-time All-Star is batting .297 with a major league-best 48 RBIs in 42 games.

Bieber (2-3) allowed one run and eight hits in a season-high eight innings. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner struck out five and walked none.

Josh Naylor added two hits and two RBIs for Cleveland, which had dropped three in a row. Richie Palacios had a run-scoring single.

Detroit wasted another effective start for Alex Faedo (1-2), who allowed two runs and five hits in a career-high six innings. The Tigers had won two in a row.

According to Elias Sports, Faedo is the first pitcher since Steven Matz in 2015 to go five or more innings while allowing two runs or less in the first five starts of his major league career.

Detroit got its only run on Willi Castro’s sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Cleveland improved to 20-6 in its last 26 games at Comerica Park.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left glute tightness) is going to throw a side session and then a 50-55-pitch rehab game on Tuesday with Triple-A Columbus.

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (left elbow sprain) will make a rehab start Monday for Triple-A Toledo. ... RHP Matt Manning (right shoulder inflammation) will be seeing a doctor about biceps tendinitis. He will not be throwing for the foreseeable future.

UPCOMING DOUBLEHEADER

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Joey Wentz would be the 27th man and start the second game in Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (3-3, 2.70 ERA) takes the mound Sunday for his fifth career start against the Tigers.

Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 9.39 ERA) makes his second career start.

___

Updated : 2022-05-29 08:38 GMT+08:00

