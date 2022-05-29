Alexa
Champions League Final Results

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/29 05:37
1956_Real Madrid 4, Stade de Reims 2

1957_Real Madrid 2, Fiorentina 0

1958_Real Madrid 3, AC Milan 2, ET

1959_Real Madrid 2, Stade de Reims 0

1960_Real Madrid 7, Eintracht Frankfurt 3

1961_Benfica 3, Barcelona 2

1962_Benfica 5, Real Madrid 3

1963_AC Milan 2, Benfica 1

1964_Inter Milan 3, Real Madrid 1

1965_Inter Milan 1, Benfica 0

1966_Real Madrid 2, Partizan Belgrade 1

1967_Celtic 2, Inter Milan 1

1968_Manchester United 4, Benfica 1, ET

1969_AC Milan 4, Ajax 1

1970_Feyenoord 2, Celtic 1, ET

1971_Ajax 2, Panathinaikos 0

1972_Ajax 2, Inter Milan 0

1973_Ajax 1, Juventus 0

1974_Bayern Munich 4, Atletico Madrid 0 (after 1-1 draw)

1975_Bayern Munich 2, Leeds United 0

1976_Bayern Munich 1, Saint-Etienne 0

1977_Liverpool 3, Borussia Moenchengladbach 1

1978_Liverpool 1, FC Brugge 0

1979_Nottingham Forest 1, Malmo FF 0

1980_Nottingham Forest 1, Hamburger SV 0

1981_Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 0

1982_Aston Villa 1, Bayern Munich 0

1983_Hamburger SV 1, Juventus 0

1984_Liverpool 1, Roma 1, Liverpool won 4-2 on penalties

1985_Juventus 1, Liverpool 0

1986_Steaua Bucharest 0, Barcelona 0, Steaua won 2-0 on penalties

1987_Porto 2, Bayern Munich 1

1988_PSV Eindhoven 0, Benfica 0, PSV won 6-5 on penalties

1989_AC Milan 4, Steaua Bucharest 0

1990_AC Milan 1, Benfica 0

1991_Red Star Belgrade 0, Marseille 0, Red Star won 5-3 on penalties

1992_Barcelona 1, Sampdoria 0, ET

1993_Marseille 1, AC Milan 0

1994_AC Milan 4, Barcelona 0

1995_Ajax 1, AC Milan 0

1996_Juventus 1, Ajax 1, Juventus won 4-2 on penalties

1997_Borussia Dortmund 3, Juventus 1

1998_Real Madrid 1, Juventus 0

1999_Manchester United 2, Bayern Munich 1

2000_Real Madrid 3, Valencia 0

2001_Bayern Munich 1, Valencia 1, Bayern won 5-4 on penalties

2002_Real Madrid 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

2003_AC Milan 0, Juventus 0, Milan won 3-2 on penalties

2004_Porto 3, Monaco 0

2005_Liverpool 3, AC Milan 3, Liverpool won 3-2 on penalties

2006_Barcelona 2, Arsenal 1

2007_AC Milan 2, Liverpool 1

2008_Manchester United 1, Chelsea 1, United won 6-5 on penalties

2009_Barcelona 2, Manchester United 0

2010_Inter Milan 2, Bayern Munich 0

2011_Barcelona 3, Manchester United 1

2012_Chelsea 1, Bayern Munich 1, Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties

2013_Bayern Munich 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

2014_Real Madrid 4, Atletico Madrid 1, ET

2015_Barcelona 3, Juventus 1

2016_Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1, Real won 5-3 on penalties

2017_Real Madrid 4, Juventus 1

2018_Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1

2019_Liverpool 2, Tottenham 0

2020_Bayern Munich 1, Paris Saint-Germain 0

2021_Chelsea 1, Manchester City 0

2022_Real Madrid 1, Liverpool 0

Updated : 2022-05-29 08:04 GMT+08:00

