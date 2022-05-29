Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Champions League Winners

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/29 05:38
Champions League Winners

1956_Real Madrid (Spain)

1957_Real Madrid (Spain)

1958_Real Madrid (Spain)

1959_Real Madrid (Spain)

1960_Real Madrid (Spain)

1961_Benfica (Portugal)

1962_Benfica (Portugal)

1963_AC Milan (Italy)

1964_Inter Milan (Italy)

1965_Inter Milan (Italy)

1966_Real Madrid (Spain)

1967_Celtic (Scotland)

1968_Manchester United (England)

1969_AC Milan (Italy)

1970_Feyenoord (Netherlands)

1971_Ajax (Netherlands)

1972_Ajax (Netherlands)

1973_Ajax (Netherlands)

1974_Bayern Munich (West Germany)

1975_Bayern Munich (West Germany)

1976_Bayern Munich (West Germany)

1977_Liverpool (England)

1978_Liverpool (England)

1979_Nottingham Forest (England)

1980_Nottingham Forest (England)

1981_Liverpool (England)

1982_Aston Villa (England)

1983_Hamburger SV (West Germany)

1984_Liverpool (England)

1985_Juventus (Italy)

1986_Steaua Bucharest (Romania)

1987_Porto (Portugal)

1988_PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

1989_AC Milan (Italy)

1990_AC Milan (Italy)

1991_Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia)

1992_Barcelona (Spain)

1993_Marseille (France)

1994_AC Milan (Italy)

1995_Ajax (Netherlands)

1996_Juventus (Italy)

1997_Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

1998_Real Madrid (Spain)

1999_Manchester United (England)

2000_Real Madrid (Spain)

2001_Bayern Munich (Germany)

2002_Real Madrid (Spain)

2003_AC Milan (Italy)

2004_Porto (Portugal)

2005_Liverpool (England)

2006_Barcelona (Spain)

2007_AC Milan (Italy)

2008_Manchester United (England)

2009_Barcelona (Spain)

2010_Inter Milan (Italy)

2011_Barcelona (Spain)

2012_Chelsea (England)

2013_Bayern Munich (Germany)

2014_Real Madrid (Spain)

2015_Barcelona (Spain)

2016_Real Madrid (Spain)

2017_Real Madrid (Spain)

2018_Real Madrid (Spain)

2019_Liverpool (England)

2020_Bayern Munich (Germany)

2021_Chelsea (England)

2022_Real Madrid (Spain)

Updated : 2022-05-29 08:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan