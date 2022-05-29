Champions League Winners

1956_Real Madrid (Spain)
1957_Real Madrid (Spain)
1958_Real Madrid (Spain)
1959_Real Madrid (Spain)
1960_Real Madrid (Spain)
1961_Benfica (Portugal)
1962_Benfica (Portugal)
1963_AC Milan (Italy)
1964_Inter Milan (Italy)
1965_Inter Milan (Italy)
1966_Real Madrid (Spain)
1967_Celtic (Scotland)
1968_Manchester United (England)
1969_AC Milan (Italy)
1970_Feyenoord (Netherlands)
1971_Ajax (Netherlands)
1972_Ajax (Netherlands)
1973_Ajax (Netherlands)
1974_Bayern Munich (West Germany)
1975_Bayern Munich (West Germany)
1976_Bayern Munich (West Germany)
1977_Liverpool (England)
1978_Liverpool (England)
1979_Nottingham Forest (England)
1980_Nottingham Forest (England)
1981_Liverpool (England)
1982_Aston Villa (England)
1983_Hamburger SV (West Germany)
1984_Liverpool (England)
1985_Juventus (Italy)
1986_Steaua Bucharest (Romania)
1987_Porto (Portugal)
1988_PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
1989_AC Milan (Italy)
1990_AC Milan (Italy)
1991_Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia)
1992_Barcelona (Spain)
1993_Marseille (France)
1994_AC Milan (Italy)
1995_Ajax (Netherlands)
1996_Juventus (Italy)
1997_Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
1998_Real Madrid (Spain)
1999_Manchester United (England)
2000_Real Madrid (Spain)
2001_Bayern Munich (Germany)
2002_Real Madrid (Spain)
2003_AC Milan (Italy)
2004_Porto (Portugal)
2005_Liverpool (England)
2006_Barcelona (Spain)
2007_AC Milan (Italy)
2008_Manchester United (England)
2009_Barcelona (Spain)
2010_Inter Milan (Italy)
2011_Barcelona (Spain)
2012_Chelsea (England)
2013_Bayern Munich (Germany)
2014_Real Madrid (Spain)
2015_Barcelona (Spain)
2016_Real Madrid (Spain)
2017_Real Madrid (Spain)
2018_Real Madrid (Spain)
2019_Liverpool (England)
2020_Bayern Munich (Germany)
2021_Chelsea (England)
2022_Real Madrid (Spain)