Sandlin Ks 10, Oklahoma beats Kansas St. in Big 12 semis

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 05:06
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Sandlin allowed two runs — one earned — with a career-high 10 strikeouts over 7 innings, Jimmy Crooks hit a two-RBI double to give Oklahoma the lead for good in the bottom of the third and the Sooners beat No. 7 seed Kansas State 4-3 Saturday to advance to the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Third-seeded Oklahoma (35-20) plays No. 4 seed Oklahoma State or fifth-seeded Texas in Sunday's title game.

Blake Robertson led off the bottom of the sixth with a single before Tanner Tredaway and Crooks hit back-to-back doubles and Peyton Graham added a solo shot in the seventh to give the Wildcats a 4-2 lead.

Sandlin (7-3) gave up five hits with a hit batter and a walk. Trevin Michael allowed one hit with two strikeouts over the final 1 2/3 innings to earn his ninth save of the season.

Cash Rugely and Cole Johnson each had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Kansas State (29-28). Justin Mitchell went 2-for-3 with a double.

The Oklahoma pitching staff has 45 strikeouts and just six walks through three tournament games.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-05-29 07:07 GMT+08:00

