Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

6-time MotoGP champ Márquez to undergo 4th surgery on arm

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 01:35
6-time MotoGP champ Márquez to undergo 4th surgery on arm

MADRID (AP) — Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez has opted to undergo a fourth surgery on his right arm and will be off the track for an unspecified period of time.

Márquez has been the top rider in MotoGP for the past decade after winning world titles in its top category in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Spaniard previously won two more world titles in lower categories.

But he has struggled to return to his best since he broke his right humerus in a crash in the 2020 season opener. Now he will go back under the knife just 18 months since his last surgery.

“Unfortunately, I have to take a break from the 2022 season that will keep me away from competition for a while,” Márquez said on Saturday. “I have reduced the discomfort in my right arm to be able to compete at the grands prix, but I still have significant limitations in my humerus that does not allow me to ride the bike properly and achieve the goals I have always set for myself.”

The operation will be at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. His Repsol Honda team said Márquez will travel to the United States on Tuesday. He will convalesce back in Spain.

The date of his return to competition will depend on the speed of his recovery.

Márquez's last race before surgery will be the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, when he will start from 11th on the grid. He is 10th in the points standings.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-29 03:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan