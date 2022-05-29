Alexa
Wallace, Perez share lead after 3 rounds of Dutch Open

By Associated Press
2022/05/29 01:08
CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — England's Matt Wallace and France's Victor Perez shared the lead on 10 under par after the third round of the Dutch Open, where two shots separated the top nine on Saturday.

Wallace shot 2-under 70 and Perez 3-under 69 at Bernardus Golf, and they were one stroke ahead of four players — Ryan Fox (70), Guido Migliozzi (70), Sebastian Soderberg (68) and Scott Hend (68).

Third-round leader Ricardo Gouveia, seeking his first European tour title, dropped into a share of seventh place on 8 under after carding 74 — eight strokes worse than he shot on Friday.

Wallace won three events in a six-month span in 2018, taking him up to four in total, and hasn't had a title since.

Perez's only win was at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2019.

Updated : 2022-05-29 02:33 GMT+08:00

