Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president

By ERANGA JAYAWARDENA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/29 01:24
Protestors run for cover as police fire tear gas shells near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police ...
Anti-government protesters run for cover as police fire tear gas shells during a protest near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka...
A protester falls as another runs for cover as police fire tear gas shells during a protest near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri La...
A protester runs for cover as police fire tear gas shells near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Polic...
A protester runs for cover as police fire tear gas shells near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Polic...
Protesters attempt to break a line of barricades as police and army soldiers block them near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka,...
Police officers detain a protester during a clash near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired ...
Protesters march near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on prote...
Catholic nuns march during a protest near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and ...
Police officers detain an anti government protester near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fire...
Anti government protesters march near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and wate...
Protesters lift a barricade near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water can...
Protesters run for cover as police fire tear gas shells near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police ...
Protesters attempt to break a line of barricade as police and army soldiers block them near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, ...

Protestors run for cover as police fire tear gas shells near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police ...

Anti-government protesters run for cover as police fire tear gas shells during a protest near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka...

A protester falls as another runs for cover as police fire tear gas shells during a protest near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri La...

A protester runs for cover as police fire tear gas shells near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Polic...

A protester runs for cover as police fire tear gas shells near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Polic...

Protesters attempt to break a line of barricades as police and army soldiers block them near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka,...

Police officers detain a protester during a clash near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired ...

Protesters march near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water canon on prote...

Catholic nuns march during a protest near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and ...

Police officers detain an anti government protester near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fire...

Anti government protesters march near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and wate...

Protesters lift a barricade near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police fired tear gas and water can...

Protesters run for cover as police fire tear gas shells near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police ...

Protesters attempt to break a line of barricade as police and army soldiers block them near the president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, ...

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police in Sri Lanka used tear gas and a water cannons Saturday to disperse demonstrators trying to approach the president's office to demand he resign over the country's ongoing economic crisis.

The demonstrators were rallying to mark the 50th day of protests in which they have camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office. Police broke up the rally and briefly detained three people before releasing them.

Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt, having defaulted on its foreign loans, and is battling acute shortages of essential goods like cooking gas, fuel and medicines. People have been forced to wait for hours in long lines to try to buy goods and many still go empty handed.

The country's foreign currency reserves have also dwindled to only enough to purchase two weeks of needed imports.

Authorities announced last month that they are suspending repayment of nearly $7 billion foreign debt to be repaid this year. Sri Lanka has to pay up $25 billion through 2026. Total foreign debt of the Indian Ocean island nation is $51 billion.

The protesters say the primary responsibility for the economic crisis rests with Rajapaksa and his family, who they accuse of corruption and mismanagement.

Violence erupted countrywide on May 9, when Rajapaksa supporters attacked peaceful protesters. Nine people including a governing party lawmaker were killed and homes of sitting ministers were burnt down. It nearly dismantled the Rajapaksa dynasty after the president's brother, then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned amid the violence.

Three of president's siblings and a nephew had already resigned from their Cabinet posts.

New Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that he will have a economic reform plan ready within two weeks to seek approval from the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package.

Updated : 2022-05-29 02:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management
Migrant workers arriving in Taiwan can now skip 7-day self-health management
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan