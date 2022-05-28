Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/28 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 33 13 .717 _ _ 6-4 W-4 17-7 16-6
Tampa Bay 26 19 .578 _ 5-5 L-2 15-11 11-8
Toronto 25 20 .556 _ 7-3 W-3 14-8 11-12
Boston 21 24 .467 11½ 4 7-3 L-1 10-11 11-13
Baltimore 19 27 .413 14 5-5 W-1 12-11 7-16
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 28 18 .609 _ _ 7-3 W-1 16-10 12-8
Chicago 22 22 .500 5 5-5 L-1 10-12 12-10
Cleveland 18 23 .439 5 3-7 L-3 8-8 10-15
Detroit 16 28 .364 11 5-5 W-2 10-13 6-15
Kansas City 15 29 .341 12 3-7 L-1 8-15 7-14
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 29 17 .630 _ _ 6-4 L-1 14-6 15-11
Los Angeles 27 20 .574 _ 3-7 L-3 15-11 12-9
Texas 21 23 .477 7 6-4 W-3 10-12 11-11
Seattle 19 27 .413 10 3-7 W-1 11-9 8-18
Oakland 19 29 .396 11 4-6 L-2 6-16 13-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 30 17 .638 _ _ 6-4 W-1 14-8 16-9
Atlanta 22 24 .478 3 6-4 W-1 13-13 9-11
Philadelphia 21 25 .457 4 4-6 L-1 11-13 10-12
Miami 18 25 .419 10 3-7 L-3 10-12 8-13
Washington 16 30 .348 13½ 9 4-6 W-2 7-17 9-13
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 29 17 .630 _ _ 6-4 L-1 14-6 15-11
St. Louis 25 20 .556 _ 6-4 W-1 12-10 13-10
Chicago 18 26 .409 10 6 4-6 L-2 7-15 11-11
Pittsburgh 18 26 .409 10 6 3-7 L-1 11-14 7-12
Cincinnati 15 30 .333 13½ 6-4 W-3 8-11 7-19
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 31 14 .689 _ _ 8-2 W-2 15-5 16-9
San Diego 29 16 .644 2 _ 7-3 W-1 12-9 17-7
San Francisco 24 20 .545 _ 4-6 L-1 13-11 11-9
Arizona 23 24 .489 9 5-5 L-2 12-13 11-11
Colorado 20 24 .455 10½ 4 3-7 L-2 14-11 6-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 12, Boston 8

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Texas 8, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Gray 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4

Colorado at Washington, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 11:35 a.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Washington (Gray 4-4), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-4) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 5-0) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at San Diego (Gore 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

