American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/28 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 33 13 .717 _
Tampa Bay 26 19 .578
Toronto 25 20 .556
Boston 21 24 .467 11½
Baltimore 19 27 .413 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 28 18 .609 _
Chicago 22 22 .500 5
Cleveland 18 23 .439
Detroit 16 28 .364 11
Kansas City 15 29 .341 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 17 .630 _
Los Angeles 27 20 .574
Texas 21 23 .477 7
Seattle 19 27 .413 10
Oakland 19 29 .396 11

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 12, Boston 8

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Texas 8, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Gray 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.