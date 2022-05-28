NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|4
|1
|0
|12
|8
|2
|ANGEL CITY FC
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|2
|Louisville
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|5
|Orlando
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|12
|Houston
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|Chicago
|2
|1
|0
|6
|7
|5
|Washington
|1
|1
|3
|6
|5
|5
|OL Reign
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|4
|Portland
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|3
|Gotham FC
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Kansas City
|0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|North Carolina
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Houston 2, Portland 0
Angel City FC 1, Kansas City 0
San Diego Wave FC 1, North Carolina 0
Louisville 1, Gotham FC 0
Washington 0, OL Reign 0, tie
Chicago 4, Orlando 2
OL Reign 1, Kansas City 0
Washington 2, Orlando 2, tie
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.
Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Angel City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.