Western United beats Melbourne City 2-0 for Australian title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Western United claimed its first A-League title in just its third season after beating Melbourne City 2-0 in the Australian soccer grand final on Saturday.

United took the lead on City defender Nuno Reis’ own goal in the second minute, the fastest goal in an A-League decider. Aleksandar Prijovic doubled the advantage in the 30th minute in front of 22,495 fans at AAMI Park.

The title, which United won from third place, marks former Socceroo John Aloisi’s first trophy as a coach. It also stopped City from becoming the first team to complete back-to-back premiership-championship doubles.

