Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Saturday (May 28), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The planes were one Sukhoi Su-30 and six J-16 fighter jets, the military’s website reported. As on most previous occasions, the aircraft intruded from the southwest sector, between Taiwan’s main island and the South China Sea.

The Air Force sent jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese planes.

Saturday marked the 23rd day in May that Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft intruded into Taiwan’s ADIZ, the Liberty Times reported.

Looking back to the year so far, there had been 111 days since Jan. 1 that ADIZ incursions had been noted. The highest number of intrusions on a single day in 2022 so far occurred on Jan. 23, when the military spotted 39 aircraft.

