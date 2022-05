Saturday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €16,814,108 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Second Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, walkover.

Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-2.