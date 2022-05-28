AP Week in Pictures: Global

Russian soldiers Alexander Alexeevich Ivanov and Alexander Vladimirovich Bobykin, center, leave the courtroom after their trial hearing in Kotelva, no... Russian soldiers Alexander Alexeevich Ivanov and Alexander Vladimirovich Bobykin, center, leave the courtroom after their trial hearing in Kotelva, northeastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Two Russian soldiers accused of war crime in Ukraine could face up to 12 years in prison. In the second hearing of the trial held on Thursday at the Kotelevsky District Court, the prosecutors asked for both to be sentenced to 12 years of prison, while the defense attorney asked for 8 years. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)