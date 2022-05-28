Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/05/28 13:50
Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 75th Cannes internat...
Andie MacDowell, left, and Helen Mirren dance upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Mother and Son" at the 75th international film festival, in Ca...
Roma players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa Conference League final soccer match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at National Arena i...
Supporters of AS Roma celebrate in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, their team's victory of the Europa Conference League final soccer match betw...
People walk on the road near Kibumba, north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, as they flee fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels in No...
Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a pray...
Candles are lit at dawn at a memorial site in the town square for the victims killed in this week's Robb Elementary School shooting Friday, May 27, 20...
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are greeted by Japanese Prime Minister...
Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, looks at the executive order on policing that President Joe Biden signed in the East Room of the White Hou...
Members of staff hold at the "Turf War'' painted by Banksy in 2003, as part of an exhibition at Sotheby's in London, Friday, May 27, 2022. The exhibit...
Honorary degree recipient Gloria Steinem, left, applauds fellow honorary degree recipient New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she is introduc...
Dozens of migrants fall in the water while they struggle to cling to the side of an upturning boat off the waters of Tunisia, early Wednesday, May 25,...
Members of Moldova's Information and Security service (SIS) escort former Moldovan President Igor Dodon to a van after he was detained at his house in...
The shadows of Haitian migrants are cast on a wall as they wait to receive food at a tourist campground in Sierra Morena, in the Villa Clara province ...
Russian soldiers Alexander Alexeevich Ivanov and Alexander Vladimirovich Bobykin, center, leave the courtroom after their trial hearing in Kotelva, no...
Resident Alexander, 67, checks the flat of his neighbor destroyed by shelling in Kutuzivka, near Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP P...
Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Ukrainian serviceman Vitaliy Nejenits in Kharkiv cemetery, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Phot...
Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in R...
Police disperse activists protesting against the upcoming proclamation of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and running mate Sa...

Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 75th Cannes internat...

Andie MacDowell, left, and Helen Mirren dance upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Mother and Son" at the 75th international film festival, in Ca...

Roma players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa Conference League final soccer match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at National Arena i...

Supporters of AS Roma celebrate in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, their team's victory of the Europa Conference League final soccer match betw...

People walk on the road near Kibumba, north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, as they flee fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels in No...

Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a pray...

Candles are lit at dawn at a memorial site in the town square for the victims killed in this week's Robb Elementary School shooting Friday, May 27, 20...

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are greeted by Japanese Prime Minister...

Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, looks at the executive order on policing that President Joe Biden signed in the East Room of the White Hou...

Members of staff hold at the "Turf War'' painted by Banksy in 2003, as part of an exhibition at Sotheby's in London, Friday, May 27, 2022. The exhibit...

Honorary degree recipient Gloria Steinem, left, applauds fellow honorary degree recipient New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she is introduc...

Dozens of migrants fall in the water while they struggle to cling to the side of an upturning boat off the waters of Tunisia, early Wednesday, May 25,...

Members of Moldova's Information and Security service (SIS) escort former Moldovan President Igor Dodon to a van after he was detained at his house in...

The shadows of Haitian migrants are cast on a wall as they wait to receive food at a tourist campground in Sierra Morena, in the Villa Clara province ...

Russian soldiers Alexander Alexeevich Ivanov and Alexander Vladimirovich Bobykin, center, leave the courtroom after their trial hearing in Kotelva, no...

Resident Alexander, 67, checks the flat of his neighbor destroyed by shelling in Kutuzivka, near Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP P...

Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Ukrainian serviceman Vitaliy Nejenits in Kharkiv cemetery, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Phot...

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in R...

Police disperse activists protesting against the upcoming proclamation of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and running mate Sa...

May 21-27, 2022

From a midshipman from Cameroon proudly being recognized by President Joe Biden during the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., to dozens of migrants perilously falling in the water while they struggle to cling to the side of an upturning boat off the waters of Tunisia, while over a hundred people are rescued by the non-governmental organization Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea, to heartbroken Esmeralda Bravo, 63, shedding tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Updated : 2022-05-28 15:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths