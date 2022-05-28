Alexa
Taiwan reports 80,835 local COVID cases, record 127 deaths

Central Epidemic Command Center also announces 46 imported cases

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/28 14:23
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 80,835 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (May 28) and a record number of 127 deaths, with 46 imported cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest single-day number of local cases since the beginning of the pandemic was the 94,808 infections reported Friday (May 27). Saturday's death tally was just one more than the 126 announced Friday, bringing the total death toll from the pandemic to 1,911.

CECC officials and health experts have predicted the number of infections is likely to reach a peak of more than 100,000 per day at the end of May or in early June. However, the lower the peak, the longer the peak period is expected to last, with a resumption of a “normal life” only likely after September.

The new local cases included 38,139 males and 42,641 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City again reported the highest number of local infections, 16,001, followed by Kaohsiung City with 9,641 cases, and Taichung City with 9,031. A total of 16 counties and cities recorded more than 1,000 local infections each.

The 127 new deaths were 74 male and 53 female local cases aged between under 10 and 99, with 118 suffering from chronic diseases and 48 not having received any vaccine against the virus. They were diagnosed with COVID between April 19 and May 25, and passed away between May 11 and May 25.

The 46 new imported cases included 28 males and 18 females, aged from under 10 to 69, who arrived in Taiwan on May 26 or May 27.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 1,815,703, including 1,802,833 domestic cases and 12,816 imported ones. The 1,911 fatalities from the pandemic included 1,896 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 833 deaths and Taipei City 521.
