Cannes to wrap with presentation of Palme d'Or on Saturday

By JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/28 12:22
Tovah Feldshuh, left, Anne Hathaway, from third left, James Gray, Jeremy Strong, Michael Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, and Ryan Sell depart after the pre...

Tang Wei, from left, director Park Chan-wook, and Park Hae-il pose for photographers after departing the premiere of the film 'Decision to Leave' at t...

Orsolya Moldovan, from left, Marin Grigore, Macrina Barladeanu, director Cristian Mungiu, Judith State, and Maria Dragus pose for photographers upon a...

Jeremy Strong, from left, Jaylin Webb, director James Gray, Michael Banks Repeta, and Anne Hathaway pose for photographers at the photo call for the f...

Tom Cruise, second left, gestures upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southe...

Priscilla Presley, left, and director Baz Luhrmann pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international f...

CANNES, France (AP) — The 75th Cannes Film Festival wraps Saturday with the presentation of the Palme d’Or and other awards selected by the nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon.

The closing ceremony brings to a close a Cannes that has attempted to fully resuscitate the annual France extravaganza which was canceled in 2020 by the pandemic and saw modest crowds last year. This year’s festival also unspooled against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which sparked red-carpet protests and a dialogue about the purpose of cinema in wartime.

The closing ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT and concludes roughly an hour later. Outside of France, it will be streamed live by Brut.

But what’s going to win? The Palme, one of film’s most prestigious awards, is famously impossible to handicap — though bookies still try their best. It hinges entirely on the deliberations of the jury which take place in private. Last year, the French body horror thriller “Titane” took the prize, making director Julia Decournau only the second female filmmaker ever to win the Palme. In 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” triumphed in Cannes before doing the same at the Academy Awards.

This year, the biggest Hollywood films at Cannes — “Elvis,”“Top Gun: Maverick,”“Three Thousand Years of Longing” — played outside Cannes’ competition lineup of 21 films.

Arguably — and there is always arguing at Cannes — among the best received films that could win the Palme are Lukas Dhont’s Belgian coming-of-age drama “Close,” Park Chan-wook’s twisty Korean neo-noir “Decision to Leave,” Cristian Mungiu's Romanian drama “R.M.N.," Ruben Ostlund's social satire “Triangle of Sadness” and James Gray’s semi-autobiographical '80s New York tale “Armageddon Time.”

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

For more Cannes Film Festival coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

Updated : 2022-05-28 13:49 GMT+08:00

