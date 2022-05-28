Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/05/28 12:00
Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .379; Anderson, Chicago, .363; Arraez, Minnesota, .349; Devers, Boston, .342; France, Seattle, .331; Bogaerts, Boston, .323; Benintendi, Kansas City, .321; Trout, Los Angeles, .310; Judge, New York, .305; Cabrera, Detroit, .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Straw, Cleveland, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; J.Martinez, Boston, 29; Springer, Toronto, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ward, Los Angeles, 27.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; A.García, Texas, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 65; France, Seattle, 59; Anderson, Chicago, 57; J.Martinez, Boston, 55; Bogaerts, Boston, 54; Benintendi, Kansas City, 51; Judge, New York, 51; Mancini, Baltimore, 47; Mullins, Baltimore, 46; 6 tied at 45.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 18; J.Martinez, Boston, 17; Gurriel, Houston, 14; K.Hernández, Boston, 14; Bradley Jr., Boston, 13; Espinal, Toronto, 13; Sánchez, Minnesota, 13; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; O.Miller, Cleveland, 12; S.Murphy, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 8 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 13; Mateo, Baltimore, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; Tucker, Houston, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 8; White, Texas, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cortes, New York, 4-1; Cole, New York, 4-1; Urquidy, Houston, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.22; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.60; Manoah, Toronto, 1.62; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.70; Cortes, New York, 1.70; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Gausman, Toronto, 2.25; Skubal, Detroit, 2.44; Taillon, New York, 2.49; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 74; Cease, Chicago, 71; Ray, Seattle, 68; Montas, Oakland, 66; Gausman, Toronto, 65; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; Cole, New York, 62; Cortes, New York, 61; Gilbert, Seattle, 55; Skubal, Detroit, 55.

Updated : 2022-05-28 13:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years