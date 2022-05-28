Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rock, Werner homer, A&M tops Tide 12-8 to make SEC semis

By Associated Press
2022/05/28 10:49
Rock, Werner homer, A&M tops Tide 12-8 to make SEC semis

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Rock and Trevor Werner hit three-run homers and second-seeded Texas A&M rallied to defeat 11th-seeded Alabama 12-8 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies (37-17) trailed 6-1 before Rock's blast to left field. Texas A&M took the lead with a three-run sixth, highlighted by Kole Kaler's two-run single and then Werner pushed the lead to 11-6 with his shot.

Alabama plays Florida in a loser-out game early Saturday while A&M plays the winner of that game Saturday night.

Caden Rose, who had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, helped Alabama (31-26) to the early lead.

Rock finished with four RBIs and Kaler and Werner had three each to help the Aggies overcome five errors.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-05-28 12:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years