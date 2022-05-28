Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Indiana secures 1st victory for interim coach Carlos Knox

By Associated Press
2022/05/28 09:30
Indiana secures 1st victory for interim coach Carlos Knox

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Danielle Robinson had 10 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Fever held off the Los Angeles Sparks 101-96 on Friday night for interim coach Carlos Knox's first victory.

Indiana (3-7) fired coach Marianne Stanley on Wednesday after her teams won just 14 games in a little more than two seasons. This win snapped a five-game losing skid.

Indiana led by as many as 18 points in the second half, but Los Angeles battled back and Brittney Sykes' jumper at the free-throw line pulled the Sparks within 95-93. It was the closest Los Angeles had been since the first quarter. Robinson made two free throws with a minute left to give Indiana a two-possession lead and she added two more at 20.1.

After the final whistle, the Indiana players surrounded Knox for a celebration embrace.

NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Vivians each scored 17 points for Indiana. Emily Engstler added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Los Angeles (3-6). Katie Lou Samuelson scored a career-high 19 points and Liz Cambage was held to 13 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-28 11:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years