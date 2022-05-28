Alexa
Shallow magnitude 3.7 earthquake rocks east Taiwan

Level 4 shockwaves felt in Taitung, no injuries or damage reported

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/28 09:21
(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred in Taitung at 3:39 a.m. on Saturday (May 28), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter was 49.6 kilometers north-northwest of Taitung Hall at a focal depth of 5 km, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County, a 3 in Hualien County, and a 2 in Kaohsiung City. A lesser intensity level of 1 was reported in Nantou County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
