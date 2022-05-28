Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2022/05/28 06:43
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Murphy; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Ronnie Garza, a county commissioner in Uvalde, Texas; Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise; Jaclyn Corin, co-founder of March for Our Lives.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Kinzinger; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

Updated : 2022-05-28 08:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years