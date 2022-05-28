Alexa
Kentucky eliminates Vanderbilt from SEC Tournament

By Associated Press
2022/05/28 06:09
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Ritter was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, including a two-run double in the seventh inning, and 12th-seeded Kentucky beat No. 8 seed Vanderbilt 10-2 on Friday in the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky (32-25), which is slated to play in another elimination game on Saturday, has won multiple conference tournament games for the first time since 2014. Vanderbilt (36-21) awaits the NCAA selections on Monday.

Ritter doubled in the second inning and later scored on Oraj Anu’s 100th career hit for a 1-0 lead. Ritter added an RBI single in the fifth and bounced a shot off the wall in the seventh to cap the scoring.

Adam Fogel also had three hits and Hunter Jump added two RBIs for Kentucky. Tyler Guilfoil pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out four, to earn his sixth save of the season.

Vanderbilt got within 5-2 in the top of the seventh on Parker Noland's RBI single, but Kentucky answered with a five-run inning.

Javier Vaz was 4 for 4 with two doubles for Vanderbilt.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-05-28 07:44 GMT+08:00

