Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reds' Pham and Giants' Pederson in pregame altercation

By JEFF WALLNER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/28 06:09
Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham, left, watches his home run in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cinci...
San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in San Francisco,...

Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham, left, watches his home run in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cinci...

San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in San Francisco,...

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were involved in a brief altercation before Friday's series opener at Great American Ball Park.

While the Giants were warming up in the outfield, Pham confronted Pederson in the outfield during pregame warmups. The pair quickly were separated and no punches were thrown.

The incident was witnessed by reporters and occurred before fans entered the ballpark.

“We're investigating it and learning as much as we can about the incident,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “We're taking it very seriously. Until we have a clear understanding of what happened, not willing to discuss it.”

___

Updated : 2022-05-28 07:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years