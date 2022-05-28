Alexa
L.A. Chargers sign first-round pick guard Zion Johnson

By Associated Press
2022/05/28 03:09
Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Zion Johnson answers questions during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Costa Mesa, Cal...

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers concluded the first week of organized team activities with first-round pick Zion Johnson signing his rookie contract.

The Chargers announced the deal Firday with the guard getting a standard four-year deal with the team holding a fifth-year option.

The 17th overall pick in last month's NFL draft, Johnson is expected to be the starter at right guard when the Chargers open the season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11.

Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that they expect Johnson to develop quickly.

“He fits the style of lineman that we want. He was off to a good start out there. We just expect him to give it his best," Staley said. "We know that he’s good enough. He will be able to improve because we know what he’s going to put into his game. We really feel like he’s going to be a tremendous asset for our offense.”

Johnson started 49 of his 58 career college games at Boston College (2019-21) and Davidson (2017-18). He was a first-team Associated Press All-America selection in 2021.

The Chargers have signed six of their eight draft picks. Safety JT Woods (third round) and running back Isaiah Spiller (fourth round) remain unsigned.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

