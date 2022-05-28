Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hacked Brazil airport screens show porn to travelers

By Associated Press
2022/05/28 02:22
Hacked Brazil airport screens show porn to travelers

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s airport authority Infraero said Friday it has notified the Federal Police over an apparent hack into electronic displays at an airport in Rio de Janeiro. Instead of advertisements and flight information, travelers were shown pornographic movies.

Video clips on social media showed travelers in the Santos Dumont airport laughing at the displays, hiding them from their kids or just stunned.

The airport authority’s statement said that its information services are outsourced to another company, which it has also notified.

“We stress that the content shown in our media screens is a responsibility of the companies who have advertisement rights,” said Infraero. It said its partners use their own systems of publication, which have no connection with Infraero’s flight information system.

Infraero said it turned off the screens that had been hacked.

Updated : 2022-05-28 04:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years