Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: Liverpool-Real Madrid in Champions League final

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/28 01:45
Liverpool's Thiago train during a training session at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, Friday, May 27, 2022. Liverpool and Real Madrid a...
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, center, talks with his team during a training session at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, Friday, May ...

Liverpool's Thiago train during a training session at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, Friday, May 27, 2022. Liverpool and Real Madrid a...

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, center, talks with his team during a training session at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, Friday, May ...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Liverpool's injury concerns have eased ahead of the final against Real Madrid in Paris, with midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara back in full training. Thiago was the biggest worry for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the Spain international came off with an Achilles tendon injury in the first half of the team's 3-1 win over Wolverhampton on Sunday in the final round of the English Premier League. Thiago took part in a short practice at the Stade de France on Friday, having returned to training on Thursday. Fabinho, another central midfielder, appears to have recovered from the hamstring injury sustained on May 10 and which forced him to miss the FA Cup final and Liverpool's final two league games. Klopp said it “looks good” for both midfielders. Madrid should be fresher after clinching the Spanish league almost a month ago. Coach Carlo Ancelotti was able to rest his key players for the final four matches of the league. Ancelotti had no key injury issues to contend with. It is the third meeting between the teams in the European Cup final, with Liverpool winning in 1981 — also in Paris — and Madrid winning in Kyiv in 2018. That was the last of Madrid's 13 titles. Liverpool can move onto seven titles in the competition, tied for second with AC Milan.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-28 03:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years