AP PHOTOS: In Ukraine, living in fear of death from above

Liudmyla Voronina opens a skylight window on the roof of her home damaged by attacks in Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 202... Liudmyla Voronina opens a skylight window on the roof of her home damaged by attacks in Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Voronina now lives alone here, fearing new attacks or that the roof will fall, after her son and grandchildren left because they didn't consider it safe for them. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)