Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: In Ukraine, living in fear of death from above

By Associated Press
2022/05/28 00:22
A wedding photograph lies among rubble from a Russian strike earlier in the war in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fran...
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after leaving Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant near a penal colony in Olyonivka in territory under the Pro-R...
Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-the-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, souther...
Captured Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin stands after a Ukrainian court sentenced him to life in prison in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The cou...
Captured Russian soldiers Alexander Alexeevich Ivanov and Alexander Vladimirovich Bobykin, right, leave the courtroom after their trial, accused of wa...
Girls smile at the camera in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022, amid the 3-month-old Russian invasion. Even in regions out of the range of ...
Magnets showing Russian President Vladimin Putin as The Godfather and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Captain America are for sale in downtow...
In this photo provided by Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers live inside the ruined Azovsta...
A resident injured in a Russian strike sits at a hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, on the day two rockets struck the eas...
A Ukrainian woman washes dishes in the basement of a building used as bomb shelter in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Those i...
A dog walks among pigeons in a mostly deserted central Myru square as an air raid siren wails, a warning that a Russian missile could strike at any ti...
A woman is evacuated from her home by volunteers from the Vostok SOS charitable organization in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 2022, a...
A woman holds a child outside her family's heavily damaged house after a Russian strike in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, on the ...
An unexploded projectile protrudes from the side of the street in the town of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May ...
People buy cigarettes and bread from a vender in the village of Staryi Saltiv, east Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. The village formerly occup...
Valeria cleans the bench outside her heavily damaged house, behind, after a Russian strike in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, afte...
People look at a destroyed Russian tank placed at Mykhailivs'ka Square in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
The photo of a Ukrainian soldier who died during Russia's invasion decorates his tomb at Bucha cemetery on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Ma...
Children walk amid destroyed buildings in Mariupol which is Russian control in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo)
A Ukrainian woman peers through a bus window as civilians evacuate Soledar in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy A...
Liudmyla Voronina opens a skylight window on the roof of her home damaged by attacks in Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 202...
With sandbags covering the window, hospital patients rest at Pokrovsk Hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco...
The body of a Russian soldier lies inside a henhouse in Vilkhivka on the outskirts of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat...
Elena kneels over the body of her husband Alexey after he died during shelling at the subway in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (A...
A boy plays in front of houses destroyed by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Dina walks out of her home ruined by shelling in Horenka on the the outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A wedding photograph lies among rubble from a Russian strike earlier in the war in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fran...

Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after leaving Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant near a penal colony in Olyonivka in territory under the Pro-R...

Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-the-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, souther...

Captured Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin stands after a Ukrainian court sentenced him to life in prison in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The cou...

Captured Russian soldiers Alexander Alexeevich Ivanov and Alexander Vladimirovich Bobykin, right, leave the courtroom after their trial, accused of wa...

Girls smile at the camera in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022, amid the 3-month-old Russian invasion. Even in regions out of the range of ...

Magnets showing Russian President Vladimin Putin as The Godfather and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Captain America are for sale in downtow...

In this photo provided by Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers live inside the ruined Azovsta...

A resident injured in a Russian strike sits at a hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, on the day two rockets struck the eas...

A Ukrainian woman washes dishes in the basement of a building used as bomb shelter in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Those i...

A dog walks among pigeons in a mostly deserted central Myru square as an air raid siren wails, a warning that a Russian missile could strike at any ti...

A woman is evacuated from her home by volunteers from the Vostok SOS charitable organization in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 2022, a...

A woman holds a child outside her family's heavily damaged house after a Russian strike in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, on the ...

An unexploded projectile protrudes from the side of the street in the town of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May ...

People buy cigarettes and bread from a vender in the village of Staryi Saltiv, east Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. The village formerly occup...

Valeria cleans the bench outside her heavily damaged house, behind, after a Russian strike in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, afte...

People look at a destroyed Russian tank placed at Mykhailivs'ka Square in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The photo of a Ukrainian soldier who died during Russia's invasion decorates his tomb at Bucha cemetery on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Ma...

Children walk amid destroyed buildings in Mariupol which is Russian control in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo)

A Ukrainian woman peers through a bus window as civilians evacuate Soledar in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy A...

Liudmyla Voronina opens a skylight window on the roof of her home damaged by attacks in Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 202...

With sandbags covering the window, hospital patients rest at Pokrovsk Hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco...

The body of a Russian soldier lies inside a henhouse in Vilkhivka on the outskirts of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat...

Elena kneels over the body of her husband Alexey after he died during shelling at the subway in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (A...

A boy plays in front of houses destroyed by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Dina walks out of her home ruined by shelling in Horenka on the the outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A black-and-white wedding photo lay among wood scraps and other debris in the aftermath of an airstrike in Kramatorsk, testament to happier times.

A woman in Kharkiv knelt next to her husband’s body, surrounded by a pool of blood after he was killed by shelling.

Another in Soledar washed dishes by the light of a single lamp in a basement used as a bomb shelter.

Scenes from Ukraine captured by AP photographers this week showed that more than three months into the conflict, especially in the war-torn east, residents live in a world where death comes from above.

Homes and buildings are in ruins in cities and towns, from Borodyanka, where a boy pedaled a toy vehicle in the shadow of shattered apartment blocks, to Mariupol, where children walked amid the rubble on a street.

In Vilkhivka, near Kharkiv, a bomb lay unexploded in the grass next to a road.

In Povrovsk, a man wearing a bloody head bandage cupped his hands to his face in a hospital after he was wounded in a rocket attack.

And in Kramatorsk, a dog padded through a deserted central square, save for a gaggle of pigeons as air raid sirens blared.

Updated : 2022-05-28 02:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Alleged leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan to dole out sightseeing subsidies and revive tourism industry
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years
American couple adopts Taiwanese child after waiting 8 years