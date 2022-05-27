Alexa
Taiwan dance lesson app Swipe wins InnoVEX award

Teams from Taiwan, Israel, Canada sweep innovation awards

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/27 20:47
A dance teaching app from Taiwan's Swipecool won the SMEA Award at InnoVEX 2022. (Swipecool photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dance lesson app from Taiwan’s Swipecool Inc. won the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration (SMEA) award Friday (May 27) at InnoVEX 2022 as part of pitch contest sponsored by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The SMEA prize and seven Startup Terrace Awards were announced at the May 24-27 event in Taipei City helping startups to contact potential investors, strategic partners and media.

A total of 145 teams from 14 countries competed for the awards, with 25 teams making it to the second round, including nine foreign teams. Their projects centered on features like AI, 5G and green technology, the MOEA said.

The Taiwan company Swipecool Inc. won the SMEA award for a phone-based app using AI technology to teach the user how to dance.

Companies from Taiwan, Israel, and Canada swept the seven Startup Terrace Awards. The Tainan-based Charco team developed a substance to keep food fresh for a longer period, Chelpis Co., Ltd. designed the “Aorta” system to increase online security, and Hyson Technology Inc. found a way to use AI and the Internet of Things to help fish farmers improve their control over every aspect of the aquaculture process.

Sanolla from Israel won an award for its analysis of infrasound produced by the human body to help doctors make a correct diagnosis of ailments. Another Israeli company, Rapid Diagnostic Systems, developed a PCR test for COVID-19 which would be easy to use at outside locations such as airports and schools.

Canada’s IRegained Inc. presented apps and games helping patients recover from the effects of a stroke, while WeavAir produces air distribution systems designed to prevent the spread of contamination and infection.

Award winners receive US$40,000 (NT$1.17 million) each and an opportunity to spend one year at an innovation center in Taiwan, the SMEA said.
InnoVEX
MOEA
SME Administration
SMEA
SMEA award
Startup Terrace Awards
Swipecool

Updated : 2022-05-27 21:04 GMT+08:00

