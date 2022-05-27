CASETiFY Supports the Local Art Community with Funding and Collaborative Collection Launch Amidst COVID-19

27 May 2022 -

CASETiFY, as a global lifestyle brand, has been on a mission to unleash creativity and encourage self-expression since the brand was established eleven years ago. CASETiFY remains true to its mission and strives to help the local art community amidst the uncertainties of the pandemic through art. Working closely with local artist "Little Thunder”, CASETiFY purchased her entire art collection from the collaboration and pledged to donate HKD 200,000 to the local charity HKwalls as a way to advocate for local artists. Furthermore, CASETiFY has recently launched a tech accessories collection with Mak2 (Mak Ying Tung), a local artist who has her artworks displayed at The Art Basel 2022, to further the initiative to support local artists and increase their art exposure across local and international audiences.

Like many other industries, the art and creative fields have experienced significant setbacks from

COVID-19. With regulations constantly changing, the social distancing measures have limited local artists in exhibiting their artwork to the public. CASETiFY recognized the practical and emotional needs of both the local artists and the society as a whole, thus pledging to continuously show support to the art community whilst enriching the end consumer’s experience with their products. Not only did CASETiFY collaborate with ‘Little Thunder’ on her ‘Electric Dreams’ Collection, CASETiFY also showcased her artworks at the CASETiFY Museum in the K11 Musea CASETiFY STUDiO for greater oﬄine exposure.

With a common goal of unleashing creativity and growing local talents in Hong Kong, CASETiFY has partnered up with HKwalls, a non-profit arts organization, to sponsor two rounds of the Youth Mentorship Program with a donation of HKD200,000. The Youth Mentorship Program was found by HKwalls in 2021, oﬀering young talents the opportunities to strengthen their skills with the help of industry professionals to scale up their skills for larger art projects, like the HKwalls street art project. By recruiting more local charities and media in supporting Hong Kong artists, CASETiFY will continue its mission to foster a creative community with a larger group of local talents whilst promoting self- expression and creativity.

Join hands with the Local Conceptual Artist, Mak2 in His Tech Accessories Capsule Collection Launch



To celebrate Art Month in Hong Kong, CASETiFY is pleased to announce the collaborative project with local conceptual artist Mak2 (Mak Ying Tung). This collaboration brings Mak2’s Home Sweet Home series

into CASETiFY’s signature tech accessories. Starting from 25 May 2022, art lovers can now shop the collection at