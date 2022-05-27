RF GaN Market 2022 Analysis Size, Top Players, Business Development, and Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the global RF GaN market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outline a strategy adopted by companies from 2022 to 2030.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

GaN transistors are increasingly finding application in radio frequency application as they offer optimum solutions for simultaneous high power, high frequency, and high-temperature operation. GaN RF devices are primarily used for enabling wireless infrastructure for cell phones, radio and television broadcasting, MRI machines, radar, space and satellite communications, as well as military communications. The factors driving the growth of the global RF GaN market include increasing adoption of energy & power applications and increased demand for it & telecommunication equipment.

Currently, gallium nitride (GaN) has been extensively used in radio frequency (RF) and microwave applications to enhance the performance of various devices. GaN is nearly 10% more efficient than laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) which helps in significant energy savings at power level 600W or more. Furthermore, GaN materials are highly efficient, which allows them to offer superior system reliability. GaN-on-Si devices are used in solid-state RF energy systems as they offer an ideal balance of performance, reliability, and power efficiency with an affordable cost structure at production levels. However, competition from silicon carbide (SiC) devices is a restraint to market players.

In 2017, North America dominated the global market: the regional market was valued at USD 164.6 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 22.8% during the review period.

The global RF GaN market has been segmented on the basis of material type, application, and region. By material type, the market is segmented into GaN-on-SiC, GaN-on-Silicon and GaN-on-Diamond. Based on application, the market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, military & defense, aerospace, and others.

Based on material type, the GaN-On-SiC segment was the largest at a market value of 246.2 million in 2017: it is projected to register a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. By application, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the highest market value of 165.2 million in 2017: the segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.8% during the review period.

Key Players

The key players in the global RF GaN market are NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Analog Devices Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), ROHM Semiconductors (Japan), Cree Inc. (US), Aethercomm Inc. (US), Microchip Technology Incorporated (US), Raytheon Company (US), and Qorvo Inc. (US).

Global RF GaN Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

? To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global RF GaN market

? To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

? To analyze the global RF GaN market based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries-North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world

? To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects

? To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of material type, application and region

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

? To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research and developments in the global RF GaN market

Target Audience

? Technology Providers

? Research organizations

? Technology investors

? Venture capitalists

? Government organizations

Key Findings

? The global RF GaN market is expected to reach USD 1295.5 million by 2023.

? Based on material type, the GaN-On-SiC segment accounted for the largest market share with a value of USD 246.2 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.

? On the basis of application, the IT & telecommunication segment was the largest market valued at USD 165.2 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

? North America is projected to be the largest regional market.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global RF GaN Market, Estimation and Forecast

North America is expected to lead the global RF GaN market with a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market exhibiting a CAGR of 21.0%. The market in the Asia-Pacific is the highest growing market at a 22.8% CAGR. The market in the rest of the world is projected to register a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

The report on the global RF GaN market also covers the following country-level analysis:

? North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? Rest of the world

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

