SerDes Market 2022 Size, Top Players, Business Development, and Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the global SerDes market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outline a strategy adopted by companies from 2022 to 2030.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Market analysis

The viewpoint towards global SerDes market stays positive for the medium term. The market is anticipated to catch a solid compound yearly development rate of 15.27% amid the figure time frame (2018-2025). Functional blocks, for example, SerDes (Serializer/Deserializer) is considered to address the issues of developing volumes of information and accomplishing high-speed communication. The developing interest for SerDes chips is inciting producers to build limits. APAC nations, for example, China, South Korea, and Taiwan represent an extensive offer of the worldwide supply. The district likewise holds a critical position regarding SerDes use. Quick infrastructural improvement and appropriation of innovative correspondence applications have supported the SerDes market in APAC.

Market segmentation

The global SerDes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user and regional demand. Based on its product type, the global SerDes market is segmented into SerDes IP Core and Stand-Alone SerDes. On the basis of its application, the global SerDes market is bifurcated into 5G Wireless Infrastructure, Data Center, Vehicle Infotainment, ADAS, Others. Based on its end-users, the global SerDes market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecom, Automotive, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global SerDes market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Renesas Electronics Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. and Broadcom, Inc, Rambus, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, ROHM Semiconductor, among others are some of the major players in the global SerDes market.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

