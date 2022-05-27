Public Key Infrastructure Market 2022 Growth Strategies, [TOP KEY PLAYERS], and Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Public Key Infrastructure market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outline a strategy adopted by companies from 2022 to 2030.

The global public key infrastructure market is expected to reach approximately USD 1,987.1 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.12% between 2018 and 2023.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

A public key infrastructure (PKI) is a comprehensive system, consisting of a set of rules, policies, and methods to provide public key encryption. It also supports the distribution and identification of public encryption keys, due to which, both the users and devices can securely exchange data over networks such as the Internet or any other verified network. PKI is also responsible for the management of public key encryption. The tremendous growth of the Internet over the past decade has been fueled by the prospects of e-commerce and e-business. Moreover, information security has become a critical part of electronic transactions, where the presence of a supporting PKI has emerged as the most viable option. The public key infrastructure market comprises several segments based on the type of solution, deployment model, and end users. The public key infrastructure is widely adopted in various regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The need for improved operational efficiency and growing concerns of information security are the major factors enhancing the growth of the public key infrastructure market. However, public key encryption is extremely secure and works efficiently, but it is based on a complicated algorithm. While working with huge volumes of encrypted data on a regular basis, the system’s processing speed can slow down due to computational overhead.

The global public key infrastructure market is expected to grow at a 21.12% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. In 2016, the market was led by North America with 37.38% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with 31.39% and 25.79% market shares respectively. Advancements in technology and growing IT and semiconductor industries are some of the factors propelling the growth of this market. Moreover, the rapid development of security solutions to curb the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks around the world is expected to contribute to the growth of the public key infrastructure market.

The global public key infrastructure market has been segmented based on solution, deployment, end-user, and region.

On the basis of solution, the market has been segmented into PIN authentication, enrolment services, secure roaming, inventory of digital identities, and self-registration. On the basis of deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into aerospace and defense, health and life sciences, human resources, manufacturing, government, BFSI, education, retail, and others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment accounted for the larger share with a market value of USD 335.4 million in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 21.91% during the forecast period. Based on end user, the government segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 91.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.36%.

Key Players

The key players of global public key infrastructure market are DocuSign Inc., SIGNiX, Gemalto NV, VeriSign Inc., Comodo Group Inc., Lexmark International Inc., GoDaddy Inc., GlobalSign, Ascertia, Entrust Datacard Corporation, and Assa Abloy Group.

Global Public key infrastructure Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the public key infrastructure market for the next five years

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global public key infrastructure market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by deployment, and end-users

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and research and developments in the public key infrastructure market

Target Audience

> Training and education service providers

> Data integration service providers

> Banking and Insurance service providers

> Technology standards organizations

> Digital signature vendors

> Digital signature service providers

> Product manufacturers/ developers

> Consultancy firms/advisory firms

> Technology investors

> Research institutes,

> System Integrators

> Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings

> The global public key infrastructure market is expected to reach USD 1,987.1 billion by 2023.

> Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 335.4 million in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 21.91% during the forecast period.

> Based on end-user, the government segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 91.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.36%.

> Geographically, North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the global public key infrastructure market followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world

Regional and Country Analysis of Public key infrastructure Market Estimation and Forecast

The global public key infrastructure market was led by North America and occupied 37.38% of the total market share in 2016. Asia-Pacific and Europe held the second and third position in the global public key infrastructure market globally by occupying 31.39% and 25.79% of the total market share respectively in 2016. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market at 23.38% CAGR. However, the market in the rest of the world is growing at a relatively slow rate and occupied only 5.44% market share in 2016.

The report on the global public key infrastructure market also covers the following countries for country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

