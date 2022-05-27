South Africa AdBlue Oil Market 2022 Trends, [GROWTH FACTORS], Futuristic Opportunity, and Forecast Till 2030

Report ocean publicizes a new report on the SOUTH AFRICA ADBLUE OIL market. the SOUTH AFRICA ADBLUE OIL market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. in addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the SOUTH AFRICA ADBLUE OIL market growth. additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the SOUTH AFRICA ADBLUE OIL market both globally and regionally.

The South Africa AdBlue market was valued at USD 136.09 million in 2017 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.83% to attain a value mark of USD 188.00 million by the end of 2023.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the SOUTH AFRICA ADBLUE OIL market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the SOUTH AFRICA ADBLUE OIL total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the SOUTH AFRICA ADBLUE OIL generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

AdBlue, also known as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), is a blend or an aqueous solution of 32.5% urea and 67.5% of deionized water. It is primarily used as a consumable fluid in diesel and gasoline fuel-based vehicles. The product effectively reduces the emission of oxides of nitrogen by chemically reacting with the exhaust gases.

The South Africa AdBlue market was valued at USD 136.09 million in 2017 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.83% to attain a value mark of USD 188.00 million by the end of 2023. In terms of volume, the global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.24% to reach 327.14 kilo tons from 434.56 kilo tons. The major factor driving the growth of the South Africa AdBlue market is increasing adoption of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Africa. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income of the people in the country has resulted in the increased sale of automobiles, which is consequently expected to boost the demand for AdBlue.

The growing use of emission reduction products such as AdBlue in the agricultural machinery and construction equipment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of AdBlue.

However, sluggish economic growth in South Africa on account of the looming macroeconomic factors is likely to hamper the market growth during the review period.

Segmentation

The South Africa AdBlue market has been segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into exhaust gas recirculation and selective catalytic reduction. Among these, the selective catalytic reduction segment accounted for around 82% market share in 2017. By application, the market is categorized into automotive, farm machinery, construction machinery, electronic generators, railway engines, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the largest market share with a value of USD 84.7 million in 2017.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the South Africa AdBlue market are BASF SE (Germany), Engen Petroleum Ltd (South Africa), and Viscol.co.za. (South Africa).

Key Findings

The South Africa AdBlue market was valued at USD 136.09 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 188.0 million by 2024 registering a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The selective catalytic reduction segment accounted for over 82% of the market share in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 157.1 million by the end of the forecast period. The automotive segment emerged as the largest segment accounting for nearly 61% of the market share in 2017.

