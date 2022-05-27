Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market 2022 Witness Widespread Expansion of Industry Growth, Regional Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

Report ocean publicizes a new report on the POLYVINYL ALCOHOL (PVA) market. the POLYVINYL ALCOHOL (PVA) market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. in addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the POLYVINYL ALCOHOL (PVA) market growth. additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the POLYVINYL ALCOHOL (PVA) market both globally and regionally.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the POLYVINYL ALCOHOL (PVA) market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the POLYVINYL ALCOHOL (PVA) total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the POLYVINYL ALCOHOL (PVA) generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Market Overview

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) is produced by polymerization of vinyl acetate monomer followed by hydrolysis. PVOH finds application in various end-use industries such as food packaging, paper, textile, construction, coatings, and pharmaceutical. Polyvinyl alcohol exhibits resistance to moisture, therefore, it is predominantly used in the food packaging. Due to high water solubility and biodegradability, PVOH has increasingly been used in the packaging industry.

The polyvinyl alcohol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period in terms of value. Increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials is driving the global polyvinyl alcohol market. With rising environmental scrutiny on plastic consumption, the biodegradable plastics are gaining more traction across the packaging industry, especially, food packaging. The rising popularity of packed foods among consumers with the changing lifestyle and increasing number of working population is propelling the demand for sustainable packaging materials. The properties of packaging materials play a vital role in the food packaging industry to enhance the shelf life of food products. Thus, PVOH is emerging as a choice of packaging material among the food packaging industry owing to its excellent oxygen barrier properties, solubility in water and biodegradability. Thus, increasing demand for packaged food among the consumers may, in turn, witness demand for sustainable packaging materials during the forecast period.

However, vinyl acetate monomer, a key raw material used in the manufacturing of polyvinyl alcohol, may challenge the market on the backdrop of rising prices of vinyl acetate monomer due to tighter supply.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the polyvinyl alcohol market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.45% during the review period. Growing applications with increasing demand for polyvinyl alcohol in the textile industries is expected to boost the market growth.

Europe emerged as the second largest region in the global polyvinyl alcohol market and is expected to reach to USD 394.6 million by 2023. Increasing preference for biodegradable packaging materials over the traditional materials on the backdrop of stringent regulations in the region can be attributed towards the demand for polyvinyl alcohol in the region.

North America is another prominent region in the polyvinyl alcohol market with increasing demand for the anti-aging cosmetics products coupled with rising geriatric population. Other regions are expected to witness moderate growth during the review period with developing polyvinyl alcohol industry.

Segmentation

The polyvinyl alcohol market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented into tocopherol, dimethicone, parabens, titanium dioxide, sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium laureth sulfate, formaldehyde, benzones, alcohols, isopropyl, glycerols, and others. Formaldehyde accounted for the largest market share in the polyvinyl alcohol and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into skincare, fragrance, hair care, color cosmetics, bath & shower, and others. Among these skin care accounted for the largest market share and is expected to reach approximately USD 4437.3 million by 2023.

Based on the region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global polyvinyl alcohol market are Merck KGaA (Germany), OCI COMPANY Ltd.(South Korea), The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.(Japan), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), KURARAY CO., LTD.(Japan), Anhui Wanwei Group.(China), Chang Chun Group.(Taiwan), Japan Vam & Poval Co.,Ltd.(Japan), and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China) among others

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o Russia

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o ASEAN

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Iran

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

> Global polyvinyl alcohol market is projected to reach USD 1,769.2 million by 2023 at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period

> Partially hydrolyzed polyvinyl alcohol accounted for the largest value share in the grades segment accounting for value market share of over 50% in 2017

> Packaging as an end-use industry accounted for the largest market share and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period

> Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market, which accounted for over 40% value share of the global polyvinyl alcohol market in 2017

Intended Audience

> Polyvinyl alcohol manufacturers

> Traders and distributors of polyvinyl alcohol

> Production process industries

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

DC Description

> Boric Acid

> High Density Polyethylene

> Water Vapour Transmission Rate

> Polyvinyl Acetate

> Packaging material

> Hydrogel

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

