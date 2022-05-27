Carbon Black Market 2022 Top Impacting Factors Scenario, [TRENDS], Key Players, and Forecast Analysis till 2030

Report ocean publicizes a new report on the CARBON BLACK market. the CARBON BLACK market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. in addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the CARBON BLACK market growth. additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the CARBON BLACK market both globally and regionally.

The global carbon black market is projected to reach USD 17,230.4 million by the end of 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.59% during the review period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the CARBON BLACK market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the CARBON BLACK total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the CARBON BLACK generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Market Overview

Carbon black is a type of solid carbon, which is manufactured by various processes, namely furnace black, channel, acetylene black, and lampblack. Carbon black possesses good conductive and physical properties and can provide protection from UV rays. It is widely used in the manufacturing of tires and other non-tire rubber products. With the growing demand for high-performance coatings, the product is also gaining traction among paint and coating manufacturers.

According to Reportocean analysis, the global carbon black market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rising use of carbon black for tire manufacturing and the widening application scope in plastics and paints and coatings are likely to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the robust growth of the automotive and construction industries in emerging economies is further expected to propel the growth of the global carbon black market in the years to follow.

The global carbon black market has been segmented on the basis of process type, function, and application. Based on process type, the furnace black segment accounted for the largest market share of 81.21% in 2017, with a market value of USD 10,691.6 million and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period. By function, the reinforcement segment held the largest market share in 2017. However, the pigment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period. Based on application, the tire rubber segment accounted for 70.48% of the market share in 2017 and is projected to be valued at USD 11,922.4 million by the end of 2023 while the inks segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 5.59%. The tire industry is focused on increasing the use of carbon black to reduce the rolling resistance solution in heavy trucks and passenger cars.

As per Reportocean analysis, the global carbon black market is projected to reach USD 17,230.4 million by the end of 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.59% during the review period.

Regional Analysis

The global carbon black market has been studied with respect to five key regions?North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, the market was led by Asia-Pacific with a 52.10% market share. The regional market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.10% to reach USD 9,242.0 million by the end of 2023. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in tire and rubber making and substantial growth of the automotive and construction industries. China was the largest country-level market and accounted for a market volume of 2,849.8 kilotons in 2017. As per our analysis, the growth of the tire industry and increasing demand for high-performance coatings in automotive, wood, and other industrial applications are the key factors driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. India is expected to be the second-largest market in Asia-Pacific and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period. The North American carbon black market is projected to be the second-largest regional market exhibiting a CAGR of 4.06% with a market value of USD 3,564.3 million by the end of 2023.

Segmentation

The global carbon black market has been segmented on the basis of process type, function, application, and region. By process type, the market has been divided into furnace black process, channel black process, thermal black process, acetylene black process, and others.

Based on function, the market has been classified as reinforcement and pigment.

Tire rubber, non-tire rubber, paints and coatings, inks, plastics, and others are the major application segments of the global carbon black market.

On the basis of the region, the global market has been studied with respect to North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global carbon black market are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Cabot Corporation (US), OCI Company Ltd (South Korea), Orion Engineered Carbons (Luxembourg), Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (India), Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd (Japan), Longxing Chemical (China), JINNENG (China), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (India), ChemChina (China), Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Co. Ltd (US), Kremenchug Carbon Black Plant (Ukraine), Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials Co., Ltd (India), Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Shijiazhuang Xinxing Chemical Carbon Co. Ltd (China), Hebei Daguangming Juwuba Carbon Black Co. Ltd (China), Suzhou Baohua Carbon Black Co., Ltd (China), and Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd (China).

Geographic Analysis

The report offers a brief country-level analysis for the various regional markets.

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o Spain

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ASEAN

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o Saudi Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

> The global carbon black market is expected to reach USD 17,230.4 million by the of 2023 at a CAGR of 4.59%

> The furnace black process segment accounted for the largest share of 81.14% in 2016, with a market value of USD 10,442.7 million and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period

> Tire rubber is the leading application segment of the global carbon black market.

> Market growth can be attributed to the continuous growth of the includes tire rubber, non-tire rubber, paints and coatings, inks, plastics, and others application segments.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

