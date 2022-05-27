High Performance Polyamide Market 2022 Size, Growth Analysis, [CHALLENGES], Leading Players, and Business Outlook till 2030

Report ocean publicizes a new report on the HIGH PERFORMANCE POLYAMIDE market. the HIGH PERFORMANCE POLYAMIDE market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. in addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the HIGH PERFORMANCE POLYAMIDE market growth. additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the HIGH PERFORMANCE POLYAMIDE market both globally and regionally.

The global high performance polyamides market was valued USD 2400 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 3473.0 at a CAGR of 5.52% by the end of 2023.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the HIGH PERFORMANCE POLYAMIDE market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the HIGH PERFORMANCE POLYAMIDE total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the HIGH PERFORMANCE POLYAMIDE generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Market Overview

High performance polyamides are engineered thermoplastic materials that exhibit excellent strength, high chemical resistance, and high dielectric strength. The raw materials used for manufacturing of high performance polyamide are adipic acid and caprolactam. They can be either bio-based or petroleum-based, depending on the source used to manufacture.

However, stringent regulations on the use of synthetic polyamides that may prove hazardous to the environment and human health may challenge the market growth.

However, stringent regulations on the use of synthetic polyamides that may prove hazardous to the environment and human health may challenge the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the high performance polyamide market is spanned across five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading high performance polyamide market in 2016 and accounted for 34% of the market share, majorly driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and efficient automobiles. China, Japan, India, and Southeast ASEAN countries are some of the major contributors to this market owing to the high production and sales of automotive and consumer goods.

Europe accounted for around 27% of the overall market share and was valued at USD 672.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 942.2 million with a growth rate of 5.05% during the assessment period.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into polyamide 10, polyamide 11, polyamide 12, polyamide 6T, and others. Among these, polyamide 12 segment accounted for around 33.50% market share in the overall polyamide sales revenue. Based on the application, the market is categorized into transportation, consumer goods, oil & gas, industrial coatings, electrical & electronics, and other industrial applications.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global high performance polyamide market are Arkema S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Dupont (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Solvay (Belgium), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Laxness (Japan), Radici Group SpA (Italy), EMS Chemie Holding AG (Switzerland), Ascend (Texas), Investa (Kansas), NILIT (Israel), DOMO (Italy), UBE Industries (Japan), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Kolon Plastic Inc. (South Korea), Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd. (China), and Hyundai EP Co. Ltd. (South Korea).

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Russia

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

Global high performance polyamide market was valued at 2400 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3,473.00 million by 2023 expanding at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Polyamide 12 accounted for the largest type segment and accounted for over 33% of the market share in 2016. Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market and accounted for around 34% of the market share in 2016. Arkema S.A. is the leading manufacturer of high performance polyamide.

Intended Audience

> High performance polyamide manufacturers

> Traders and distributors of high performance polyamide

> Production process industries

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

