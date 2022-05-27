Fluorochemicals Market 2022 Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, [OPPORTUNITIES], Challenges, and Forecast Report till 2030

Report ocean publicizes a new report on the FLUOROCHEMICALS market. the FLUOROCHEMICALS market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. in addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the FLUOROCHEMICALS market growth. additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the FLUOROCHEMICALS market both globally and regionally.

The global fluorochemicals market was valued at USD 25,902.7 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 36,755.7 million by the end of 2023. The global market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% in terms of value and 5.60% in terms of volume.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the FLUOROCHEMICALS market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the FLUOROCHEMICALS total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the FLUOROCHEMICALS generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Market Overview

The global fluorochemicals market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, 2018-2023, due to the rising demand for refrigerants in numerous end-use industries, such as automotive, electronics, building & construction, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage. Asia-Pacific accounted for a 43% share of the global fluorochemicals market in 2017 and is expected to show remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the fast economic growth and less regualatory pressure in the region. North America and Europe are other major markets for fluorochemicals.

Rapid industrialization in developing economies, especially India, China, and South-East Asian countries, is likely to propel the demand for refrigerants during the review period. Infrastructure development, with rising residential and commercial construction such as warehouses, departmental stores, and malls, has fueled the demand for HVAC systems, which, in turn, is likely to stimulate the demand for fluorochemicals. Additionally, the increasing use of fluoropolymers in emerging applications such as water filtration and solar and photovoltaic is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, fluorochemicals are being increasingly used in various automotive parts such as fuel hose insulations, tubing, and engines due to their thermal stability, high tensile strength, lightweight, and strong dielectric properties.

The expanding automotive industry with the growing demand for hydrogen fuel cell, electric, and lightweight vehicles is likely to drive the fluorochemicals market during the review period. However, the use of refrigerants, such as CFC, HFC, and hydrochlorofluorocarbons HCFC, is subject to regulations under international treaties, such as the Montreal Protocol and the Kyoto Protocol, due to their hazardous impact on the environment and human health, which may restrain the growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period.

Based on type, fluorocarbons dominated the global market by acquiring almost 37.08% share at a dynamic CAGR of 5.90% in 2017. The HFC sub-segment held a major market share of 47.15% in 2017, among other fluorocarbons, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.24% during the review period.

Based on application, the refrigeration segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.18% in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 14,065.0 million by the end of 2023, at the highest CAGR of 6.61%. This is mainly attributed to the growing demand from the major end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and consumer goods.

Based on end-use industry, the electrical & electronics segment held the largest market share of 32.32% in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.65% to reach USD 12,256.40 million by 2023. This is mainly attributed to surging demand for the consumer electronics during the forecast period.

Global Fluorochemicals Market Share, by Application, 2017 (%)

Regional Analysis

The global fluorochemicals market has been analyzed with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 43% in 2017. The regional market was valued at USD 11,187.7 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.57% to reach USD 16,298.5 million during the review period. The region is expected to show the fastest growth during the review period. China and India were the major growth-centric countries of the region in 2017. Rapid industrialization & urbanization and the growing automotive industry is contributing to the growth of the product market.

North America held the second largest market share. The US dominated the North American market in 2017 is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% whereas the Canadian market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.04%.

Segmentation

The global fluorochemicals markets have been segmented by type, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into fluorocarbons, fluoropolymers, fluoroelastomers, inorganics & specialties, elemental fluorine, and fluoropolymer additives.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into refrigeration, blowing agents, tubing, films, aluminum production, paint strippers, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market has been segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, construction, consumer goods, industrial equipment, pharmaceuticals chemical processing, and others.

On the basis of the region, the global market has been spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global fluorochemicals market are Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (India), SRF Limited (India), Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan), Alufluor AB (Sweden), Fluorsid SpA (Italy), Halocarbon Products Corporation (US), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Arkema SA (France), DowDuPont (US), 3M (US), Solvay (Belgium), and The Chemours Company (US).

Key Findings

> The global fluorochemicals market was valued at USD 25,902.7 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 36,755.7 million at a CAGR of 6.10% during the review period from 2017 to 2023.

> The fluorocarbons type segment emerged as the most promising, accounting for 37.15% of the global market share in 2017; it is estimated to grow at the higher CAGR of 5.90% during the review period.

> On the basis of application, the refrigeration segment accounted for a 37% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to be the major revenue-generating segment, registering a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period.

> On the basis of end-use industry, the electrical and electronics segment accounted for a 32.15% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.65% during the review period.

> Asia-Pacific has consistently been the largest market for the past seven years, and it accounted for a 43% share of the global market in 2017.

> The demand for refrigerants in various applications such as HVAC systems, refrigerators, and freezers are increasing on account of their superior properties such as thermal stability, chemical inertness, and resistance to oxidation.

> With the increasing stringency of F-regulations, the demand for refrigerants with low global warming potential is rising in major end-use industries such as automotive, building and construction, and food & beverage.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographical region includes

World

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Poland

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia & New Zealand

o Indonesia

o South Korea

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Israel

o North Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Intended Audience

> Manufacturers and distributors of fluorochemicals

> Suppliers and traders of fluorochemicals

> Government, associations and industrial bodies

> Investors and trade experts

> Consulting in chemical experts

