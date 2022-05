Middle East K-Feldspar Market 2022 Size, [GROWTH RATE], Leading Key Players, and Forecast till 2030

Report ocean publicizes a new report on the MIDDLE EAST K-FELDSPAR market. the MIDDLE EAST K-FELDSPAR market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. in addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the MIDDLE EAST K-FELDSPAR market growth. additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the MIDDLE EAST K-FELDSPAR market both globally and regionally.

The Middle East potassium feldspar market is estimated to be valued at 850.5 ?000 tons and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the MIDDLE EAST K-FELDSPAR market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the MIDDLE EAST K-FELDSPAR total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the MIDDLE EAST K-FELDSPAR generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Market Scenario:

Feldspars are a group of rock-forming framework silicates minerals which make up nearly 41% of the Earth’s crust by weight. Potassium feldspar is a conglomerate of mineral compounds present in the feldspar group containing potassium. It also consists of an alumina and alkali as one of the prominent constituents, which makes its more useful in numerous industrial applications. The product find its use in various applications such as glass, fillers, plastics, rubber, paints, and adhesives, among others.

The potassium feldspar market is anticipated to witness sizeable growth over the consideration period on account of increasing demand for K-feldspar in construction applications. Moreover, steadily growing automotive sector, wherein the product is used to manufacture automotive glass is witnessing constant rise. Additionally, increasing demand from abrasives and electrode manufacturers, and ceramic industry growth are primarily driving growth of the market in coming years. The increasing automotive glass manufacturing mingled with growing automotive production in Middle East especially in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt is expected to boot demand for potassium feldspar in this regional market. However, some of the restraining likely to hamper growth of the market is the presence of alternatives in range of potassium feldspar applications namely, sanitary ware, abrasives, ceramic ware, and fibers & glasses.

Key findings

> Turkey is both the largest consumer and producer of the product in the Middle East K-feldspar market. It accounts for more than 70% share of the overall consumption of K-feldspar in MEA K-feldspar market.

> There is an increasing opportunity for the high quality feldspar, which is of 625 mesh size, in MEA market owing to vast penetration in high-end applications such as automotive and industrial. .

> G.C.C. group of countries market is estimated to be the fastest growing market after Turkey growing with a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

Key Players for Middle East K-Feldspar market:

The prominent players operating this market are United Mining Investments Co., The Quartz Corp, Sisecam Group, Kaolin Industrial Minerals San. And Tic. Inc., Polat Maden Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., Imerys Seramik Hammaddeleri San.Ve Tic.A.?. Kalemaden Endustriyel Hammaddeler San.Ve Tic.A.S., Gensa Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. are some of the key players in the MEA K-Feldspar market.

Segments:

Middle East K-Feldspar market is categorized on the basis of country or regions into Israel, Turkey, G.C.C., and rest of Middle East.

Regional Analysis of K-Feldspar market:

The Middle East K-feldspar Market is spanned across four major regions namely, Turkey, Israel, GCC, and Rest of Middle East. Among these regions, Turkey is the largest producer and consumer of K-Feldspar in MEA market withholding the market share of 73.60%. Turkey K-Feldspar is estimated to retain its dominance in overall market in near future on account of sizeable growth of automotive industry in this region. After Turkey, GCC is the second largest market, in terms of growth rate. The higher growth rate of GCC K-feldspar market is attributed to increasing demand for the product from automotive industries from countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Moreover. Israel and rest of Middle East markets are estimated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

