Hjerpe, Oregon St. beat Cal 3-1 in Pac-12 Tournament

By Associated Press
2022/05/27 16:19
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cooper Hjerpe scattered five hits with five strikeouts and allowed just one run over five innings and No. 2 seed Oregon State beat California 3-1 on Thursday night at the Pac-12 Tournament.

Sixth-seeded Cal, which had its seven-game win streak snapped, plays No. 3 seed UCLA in a loser-out game Friday and the winner plays Oregon State (43-13) in Saturday's semifinals.

Justin Boyd hit a two-out double high off the wall in left center and Wade Meckler followed with a triple and then scored when Garret Forrester lined a single up the middle to give Oregon State a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Forrester led off the top of the fourth inning with a walk and later scored for the Beavers on a sacrifice fly by Greg Fuchs to make it 1-0. Cal's Caleb Lomavita answered with a lead-off homer in the bottom half to tie the score.

Reid Sebby threw just 42 pitches and allowed just one hit with five strikeouts over 4 innings of scoreless relief for Oregon State.

Hance Smith had two hits for the Golden Bears. Rodney Green Jr. and Cole Elvis each added a double.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-05-27 18:08 GMT+08:00

